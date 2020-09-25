Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida moving into Phase 3 of re-opening

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would move Florida into Phase 3 of re-opening, lifting restrictions on all restaurants.

At minimum, this would allow 50% capacity no matter what local restrictions are in place.

This would also not allow restaurants to be closed, overruling any local mandates to do so.

