In Case You Missed It: September 24

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 24th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

National Headlines:

Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year

Updated: 7 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

President Trump makes his case for four more years at Jacksonsville campaign rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Ruelle Fludd
A packed crowd gathered at the Jacksonville Cecil Jetport to hear President Donald Trump talk about his reelection bid Thursday evening.

Vehicle chase in Marion County leads deputies into field

Updated: 7 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on James Marino and Tucker Morton, but they drove off.

Gators football hosts open dialogue with local law enforcement officials

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida football team welcomes local law enforcement officials to have an open conversation. Meanwhile, an ASO unit has seen children arrests drop significantly due to program.

The Columbia County Report : Sept 24th

Updated: 12 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
In this week’s Columbia county report Mike Mckee tells us where a new commercial park could be built.

TV20's Ruelle Fludd live at Trump Rally in Jacksonville

Updated: 12 hours ago
By WCJB Staff

TV20's Dylan Lyons live at Trump Rally in Jacksonville

Updated: 12 hours ago
By WCJB Staff

Updated: 13 hours ago
By WCJB Staff

Governor to Ease Restrictions on Restaurants, Businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
After a two-hour roundtable with scientists who argued COVID restrictions hurt society, while more openness doesn’t increase risk significantly, the Governor said he would soon ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Minimum Wage Amendment Poised to Pass, Despite Opposition

Updated: 13 hours ago
By WCJB Staff
Polls show strong support for the proposed constitutional amendment which would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by the year 2026.