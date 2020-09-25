In Case You Missed It: September 24
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 24th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Governor to Ease Restrictions on Restaurants, Businesses
- Alachua County commission lowers property tax rate
- ASO: Man arrested after attacking brother with meat cleaver
- Many flock to President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Jacksonville
- Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe makes a statement on the decision not to charge the officers connected to Breonna Taylor’s death
- Gators football hosts open dialogue with local law enforcement officials
- Lake City Fire Department installs new system that may lower your house insurance
- Ivory’s Place seeking distributors to help give away household goods
- Minimum Wage Amendment Poised to Pass, Despite Opposition
- Gainesville resident receives prestigious veterinary medicine award
- Service held for Clay County officer who died from COVID-19
National Headlines:
- Despite Trump attacks, both parties vow orderly election
- Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge
- United to offer COVID testing for some travelers
- ‘The power is unbelievable’: Fla. man survives Hurricane Sally on sailboat
- Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments
- Evel Knievel’s son suing Disney over ‘Toy Story 4’ character
