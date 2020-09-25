Advertisement

Lake City Police investigate suspicious death

LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
LCPD says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the North West quadrant of the city.

According to a press release from LCPD, posted to their Facebook page, they say the body was found near NW Railroad Street, a short road that sits between NW Main Blvd. and Memorial Cemetery. They are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

No information is available yet on the condition, gender, age, or race of the victim, but LCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Technicians, with help from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working on the scene.

Anyone with information that they think might help in the case are encouraged to contact LCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (386) 752-4343.

