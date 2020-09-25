Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff McCallum announced the passing of retired Cpl. Jay Crooms of Williston Friday morning.

In Cpl. Crooms’s over 17-year-long career with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, he served as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective.

After his retirement from LCSO, Cpl. Crooms taught and coached at Williston Middle High School.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. in the Williston Middle High School Cafeteria.

The family requests red and black, Cpl. Crooms’s favorite colors, be worn.

It is asked that masks be worn.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.