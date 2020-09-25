Advertisement

Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

LCSO Cpl. Jay Crooms
LCSO Cpl. Jay Crooms( | LCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff McCallum announced the passing of retired Cpl. Jay Crooms of Williston Friday morning.

In Cpl. Crooms’s over 17-year-long career with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, he served as a patrol deputy, K-9 deputy and detective.

After his retirement from LCSO, Cpl. Crooms taught and coached at Williston Middle High School.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. in the Williston Middle High School Cafeteria.

The family requests red and black, Cpl. Crooms’s favorite colors, be worn.

It is asked that masks be worn.

