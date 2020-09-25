Marion County Public School: 146 students, employees quarantined

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Pubic Schools has 146 students and employees quarantined.

According to the numbers released by MCPS this week, 131 students and 15 employees are quarantined after 19 people (14 students, 5 employees) tested positive from Sept. 18-24.

The schools and departments affected are: Belleview High, East Marion Elementary, Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary, Lake Weird High, Marion Oaks Elementary, Marion Technical Institute, Reddick-Collier Elementary, Saddlewood Elementary, South Ocala Elementary, Vanguard High, West Port High, and Wynomina Park Elementary.

146 people quarantined (MCPS)

