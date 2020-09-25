Advertisement

Melissa Mack found guilty on three attempted murder counts

The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.
The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.(Alachua County Jail)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.

This was a story we reported on last year.

Judge Mark Mosely found 49-year old Melissa Mack guilty on two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Mack had her two preschool age kids with her in the vehicle, when she tried to cross the center line and hit a tanker truck head-on.

The truck driver was able to swerve away but Mack turned around and hit the back of the truck instead. The children were not injured.

The report also stated that her children were autistic.

One of Mack’s friends told police she said it was “God’s will.”

Mack’s sentencing is not scheduled yet.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
A man in his 70's was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

News

Swamp Head bringing the taste of Oktoberfest to your home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Landon Harrar
You can wear your lederhousen and bring the taste of Oktoberfest to your home this weekend.

News

Lake City Police investigate suspicious death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police Department says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.

News

Racing full speed ahead into day 1 of Gatornationals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
There may have been a few of speed bumps due to COVID-19, but the 51st annual Gatornationals is finally back in Gainesville.

Latest News

News

Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida moving into Phase 3 of re-opening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would move Florida into Phase 3 of re-opening, lifting restrictions on all restaurants.

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for September 25, 2020

Local

Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County Sheriff McCallum announced the passing of retired Cpl. Jay Crooms of Williston Friday morning.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 24

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 24th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.