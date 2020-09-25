Melissa Mack found guilty on three attempted murder counts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.

This was a story we reported on last year.

Judge Mark Mosely found 49-year old Melissa Mack guilty on two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

Mack had her two preschool age kids with her in the vehicle, when she tried to cross the center line and hit a tanker truck head-on.

The truck driver was able to swerve away but Mack turned around and hit the back of the truck instead. The children were not injured.

The report also stated that her children were autistic.

One of Mack’s friends told police she said it was “God’s will.”

Mack’s sentencing is not scheduled yet.

