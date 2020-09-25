Advertisement

Political parties were specifically excluded from ppp loans, but democrats got at least 780 thousand dollars.

By Casey Fite
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Democrats won’t release their ppp application, but the small business administration can.

Former Green Beret and now Florida Congressman Michael Waltz says he and others are also pushing for the applications release.

rep. Michael Waltz

“who filled out the application, who circumvented the law?”

“this week we asked Nikki Fried, the lone democrat elected statewide , whether or not that application should be released.”

while not specifically responding, she did say:

Nikki fried

“i do feel satisfied with the information that has been given to me.”

fried also calls the push for information

“political tactics being used by the republican party, and that’s all that it is at this point.”

rep. Michael Waltz

“apparently it went through a building fund.”

“the building fund has no employees. so democrats listed democratic party employees, all of which would be illegal.”

rep. Michael Waltz

“i’m certain that if Nikki Fried would be demanding the same if a republican political entity had done the same. bottom line is, there needs to be accountability and there needs to be transparency.”

there are also calls for an investigation by small business administration into the loan and whether or not its actually ben repaid as democrats claim.

In documents, democrats show repaying the money to a different bank than the one that issued the loan.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

