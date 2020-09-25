President Trump makes his case for four more years at Jacksonsville campaign rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A packed crowd gathered at the Jacksonville Cecil Jetport to hear President Donald Trump talk about his reelection bid Thursday evening.

The president spoke about many issues including the recent Supreme Court vacancy, presidential candidate Joe Biden, the coronavirus and the U.S. military at the 'Great American Comeback Event in Jacksonville.

He said this election is crucial because “we are dealing with people that are crazy.” He said, “this is the most important election in the history of our country, I believe that.”

The president recognized Governor Ron DeSantis , who spoke at the event, for his efforts during the pandemic. Representatives Ted Yoho, Matt Gatez and congressional candidate Kat Cammack were all there to support the president.

After the event, President Trump left for to south Florida where he will speak at a roundtable. This comes ahead of a possible supreme court nomination this Friday.

