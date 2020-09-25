Racing full speed ahead into day 1 of Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There may have been a few of speed bumps due to COVID-19, but the 51st annual Gatornationals is finally back in Gainesville.

The races started with the sportsman qualifying, but there’s an array of classes competing at the Gatornationals from pro mod to pro stock, top fuel to funny car.

For all these categories -- the pressure is on.

This season, which usually would have 24 events, is now accelerated due to COVID-19. Drivers only have 11 or 12 events to compete for the championship.

Top fuel and factory stock showdown driver, Leah Pruett, said she’s happy to finally be back on track.

“Being back on the road and racing in Florida and being able to see our east coast fans is really going to elevate, I think all of our feelings and emotions and get us back into what we know and in some sort of normalcy for us,” said Pruett.

Aside from the races, fans can look forward to meeting drivers like Pruett, along with various vendors and displays through out the weekend.

