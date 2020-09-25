Advertisement

Racing full speed ahead into day 1 of Gatornationals

There may have been a few of speed bumps due to COVID-19, but the 51st annual Gatornationals is finally back in Gainesville.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There may have been a few of speed bumps due to COVID-19, but the 51st annual Gatornationals is finally back in Gainesville.

The races started with the sportsman qualifying, but there’s an array of classes competing at the Gatornationals from pro mod to pro stock, top fuel to funny car.

For all these categories -- the pressure is on.

This season, which usually would have 24 events, is now accelerated due to COVID-19. Drivers only have 11 or 12 events to compete for the championship.

Top fuel and factory stock showdown driver, Leah Pruett, said she’s happy to finally be back on track.

“Being back on the road and racing in Florida and being able to see our east coast fans is really going to elevate, I think all of our feelings and emotions and get us back into what we know and in some sort of normalcy for us,” said Pruett.

Aside from the races, fans can look forward to meeting drivers like Pruett, along with various vendors and displays through out the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lake City Police investigate suspicious death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police Department says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.

News

Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida moving into Phase 3 of re-opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would move Florida into Phase 3 of re-opening, lifting restrictions on all restaurants.

News

Weekend Planner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Potter
Weekend Planner for September 25, 2020

Latest News

Local

Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces death of former deputy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Levy County Sheriff McCallum announced the passing of retired Cpl. Jay Crooms of Williston Friday morning.

News

In Case You Missed It: September 24

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 24th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Thursday evening the Gainesville City Commission voted unanimously to approve the budget for the 2021 fiscal year.

News

President Trump makes his case for four more years at Jacksonville campaign rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A packed crowd gathered at the Jacksonville Cecil Jetport to hear President Donald Trump talk about his reelection bid Thursday evening.

News

Vehicle chase in Marion County leads deputies into field

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on James Marino and Tucker Morton, but they drove off.

News

Gators football hosts open dialogue with local law enforcement officials

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
The Florida football team welcomes local law enforcement officials to have an open conversation. Meanwhile, an ASO unit has seen children arrests drop significantly due to program.