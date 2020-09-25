Restaurants and Bars in Florida will operate at 100% capacity in Phase 3 of the states reopening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We are today moving into what we initially called phase 3,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

This means restaurants like “Cry Baby’s” can reopen at full capacity. Kyle Spor, the restaurant owner, is not so quick to get everyone back in the door and will maintain a 50% capacity because he has concerns about returning to normal.

“We won’t change anything we are doing right now. We are at 50% capacity, and masks are required for service.”

“We try to keep our head down as best we can and try to stay as safe as we can. We rely on what is going on here, but that might spread it more and get worse for the city and have to close down again, which would not be good.”

Alachua County Spokesperson Mark Sexton believes the governor has been good about understanding that every situation is different.

“He also said that he would still allow counties some leeway.”

According to the order, “Restaurants, including any establishment with a food service license, may not be limited by a COVID-19 emergency order by any local government to less than fifty percent (50%) of their indoor capacity.”

Spor believes the opportunity to open up to a larger crowd and make more money is not as important as stopping the spread.

“Business is really hard. We have 50% capacity, 100% bills, 100% rent, 100% lease all of those things. It isn’t about us right now. It’s not about making money right now. It’s about getting through this and getting to the other side of this so we can be successful, and we can thrive after coronavirus.”

This announcement from Governor DeSantis comes just one day before the Florida Gators are set to kick off their 2020 football season when people will undoubtedly be heading out for a drink or bite to eat. The order is effective immediately.

TV20 spoke to the owner of several restaurants and bars in the area who believes moving to phase three will positively impact business.

To read the full executive order, click on the link below.

