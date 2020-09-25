Service held for Clay County officer who died from COVID-19
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community mourned the loss of a sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty.
Clay County deputy Eric Twisdale was laid to rest Thursday. Officers saluted as the casket was brought to Saint Luke Church for a service.
Sheriff Michelle Cook says Twisdale died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. They believed he was infected while on the job.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.