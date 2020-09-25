Advertisement

Service held for Clay County officer who died from COVID-19

Clay County deputy Eric Twisdale was laid to rest Thursday.
Clay County deputy Eric Twisdale was laid to rest Thursday.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community mourned the loss of a sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty.

Clay County deputy Eric Twisdale was laid to rest Thursday. Officers saluted as the casket was brought to Saint Luke Church for a service.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says Twisdale died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. They believed he was infected while on the job.

Today, law enforcement and first responders from multiple agencies lined up to pay their respects to our fallen brother...

Posted by Clay County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, September 17, 2020

