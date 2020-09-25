Advertisement

Sid Martin Biotech celebrating 25 years

UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has helped to build have raised over $9.1 billion in funding and created more than eight thousand jobs.
UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has helped to build have raised over $9.1 billion in funding and created more than eight thousand jobs.(WCJB)
By Josh Kimble
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biotech incubator in Alachua County is celebrating 25 years of growing start-up businesses.

UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has helped to build have raised over $9.1 billion in funding and created more than eight thousand jobs.

A total of 112 companies have come through the program with an acquisition rate of 25 percent, and the incubator is currently serving 18 companies at full occupancy. Some of the companies that Sid Martin has helped foster include Axogen, Sharklet Technologies, and RTI Surgical.

To learn more about Sid Martin Biotech and how it’s celebrating 25 years, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 5 minutes ago

Local

Dance Alive National Ballet set to host Meet the Dancers event, Halloween costume sale

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Josh Kimble
A livestream of the Meet the Dancers event can be found on Dance Alive's Facebook page, and the costume sale will run each of the next two weekends from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

News

Marion County Public School: 146 students, employees quarantined

Updated: 50 minutes ago
According to the numbers released by MCPS this week, 131 students and 15 employees are quarantined

News

Political parties were specifically excluded from ppp loans, but democrats got at least 780 thousand dollars.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Fite
Florida democrats won't release their ppp application, but the small business administration can.former green beret and now florida congressman Michael Waltz says he and others are also pushing for the applications release.

Latest News

News

Alachua County groups look to help Hurricane victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Victims of Hurricane Laura and Sally will get help from Alachua County but organizers are asking for donations.

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A man in his 70's was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

News

Melissa Mack found guilty on three attempted murder counts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.

News

Swamp Head bringing the taste of Oktoberfest to your home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Landon Harrar
You can wear your lederhousen and bring the taste of Oktoberfest to your home this weekend.

News

Lake City Police investigate suspicious death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police Department says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.

News

Racing full speed ahead into day 1 of Gatornationals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
There may have been a few of speed bumps due to COVID-19, but the 51st annual Gatornationals is finally back in Gainesville.