Sid Martin Biotech celebrating 25 years

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biotech incubator in Alachua County is celebrating 25 years of growing start-up businesses.

UF Innovate Sid Martin Biotech first opened its doors in 1995, and since then, companies it has helped to build have raised over $9.1 billion in funding and created more than eight thousand jobs.

A total of 112 companies have come through the program with an acquisition rate of 25 percent, and the incubator is currently serving 18 companies at full occupancy. Some of the companies that Sid Martin has helped foster include Axogen, Sharklet Technologies, and RTI Surgical.

