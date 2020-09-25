Advertisement

Swamp Head bringing the taste of Oktoberfest to your home

You can purchase Oktoberfest beer until 7 pm on Friday
You can purchase Oktoberfest beer until 7 pm on Friday
By WCJB Staff and Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You can wear your lederhousen and bring the taste of Oktoberfest to your home this weekend.

Swamp Head Brewery is offering to send Oktoberfest home with you by offering it at the drive-thru on Friday. You can purchase beer, a glass in the shape of a boot, and a hot pretzel from Gainesville Upper Crust bakery during the event.

“Just something to get people to come through, have some type of Oktoberfest experience that we weren’t able to really have because of COVID-19,” said Wes Cooper, Swamp Head sales director.

Swamp Head has been operating a drive-thru at the brewery for months due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper says they try to change what beers are offered every week.

This event goes until 7 p.m. on Friday night. The boot glasses have already sold out, but you can find out details on how to order HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

