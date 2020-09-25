Advertisement

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the tornado touched down around 74th Avenue North. Photos taken by fire crews show beach chairs and umbrellas strewn about on the shore.

Damage appears to be very minimal at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.

Viewer-submitted videos can be seen below. WARNING: Some of the videos contain graphic language.

If you have photos or videos of the tornado, upload them here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 6 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Virus cases rise in US heartland, home to anti-mask feelings

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, NICKY FORSTER and JOCELYN NOVECK Associated Press
The spread has created new problems at hospitals, schools and colleges in the Midwest, as well as in parts of the West.

National

GOP expecting Trump to tap Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

News

Marion County Public School: 146 students, employees quarantined

Updated: 51 minutes ago
According to the numbers released by MCPS this week, 131 students and 15 employees are quarantined

Latest News

National

Tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

News

Political parties were specifically excluded from ppp loans, but democrats got at least 780 thousand dollars.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Fite
Florida democrats won't release their ppp application, but the small business administration can.former green beret and now florida congressman Michael Waltz says he and others are also pushing for the applications release.

News

Alachua County groups look to help Hurricane victims

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Victims of Hurricane Laura and Sally will get help from Alachua County but organizers are asking for donations.

Coronavirus

6 items to add to your packing list for COVID-era travel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sally French, NerdWallet
There are several less obvious items you may want to bring when you travel that you likely have not prioritized before.

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A man in his 70's was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

National Politics

Ginsburg makes history again, lying in state at Capitol

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ceremony is expected to be a celebration and honoring of her life and work, with musical selections from one of Ginsburg’s favorite opera singers, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves.