Vehicle chase in Marion County leads deputies into field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle chase led Marion County deputies off the beaten path.

Deputies say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on James Marino and Tucker Morton, but they drove off. During the chase deputies say the men threw items out of the car.

The driver attempted tried to drive through a field but the car got stuck. Both men then got out and ran, but didn’t get far before deputies caught up.

In the car investigators say they found a large quantity of various drugs.

MCSO VEHICLE PURSUIT ENDS IN 2 ARRESTS AND 11 CHARGES Deputy Whelchel attempted a traffic stop for speeding, but the vehicle failed to stop so she gave chase in her vehicle while other deputies joined the pursuit to assist. During the chase, the occupants threw out multiple items that were unable to be located later on after searching the area. The pursuit ended with the vehicle becoming stuck in a field, at which time, the driver, James Marino (DOB: 05/24/1987) and a passenger, Tucker Morton (DOBL 02/15/1987), fled from the vehicle on foot. They were captured a short distance away after deputies pursued them on foot. After Marino and Morton were detained, approximately 60 grams of marijuana was located in the vehicle, along with 32 grams of crystal methamphetamines, Xanax, MDMA, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a grey substance suspected to be “Gray Death”. Marino and Morton both had additional active felony warrants. Both were booked in to the Marion County Jail, where Marino is being held on a $73,500.00 bond and Morton is being held without bond. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 24, 2020

