Weekend Planner
By Mike Potter
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Happy Friday everyone!

The phrase “better late than never” certainly applies to the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The event, normally the East Coast opener to the drag racing season, was delayed about six months due to COVID-19. It’s back...starting today and continuing through Sunday. Whether it’s top fuel dragsters, funny cars or pro stock bikes, there’ll be plenty of speed. If you haven’t been, it’s at Gainesville Raceway, 11211 North County Road 225...north of Gainesville Regional Airport.

And there’s sports over at UF this weekend. While fall sports have been delayed, the football team returns to the gridiron at Ole Miss this weekend...while Gator soccer starts its season at home. The team begins its 26th season at noon Sunday as they take on number 8 Georgia at Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

If you’d like to take in a show, the Ocala Civic Theatre has you covered. This is the first weekend for their production of Pump Boys and Dinettes, referred to as “an upbeat, down-home, high-octane, country-flavored musical.” There’ll be socially distanced seating....and you may run into a few people you recognize. Shows are Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2. It runs through October 25th.

It’s officially fall...and across our area that means corn mazes. The Newberry Cornfield Maze is now open...and continues through Saturday, October 31st. By day (the best time for the younger ones) you can have fun as you stroll through the maze. After dark, you’ll never know what you might run into. It’s open until 11 pm Fridays and from 3 to 11 pm Saturdays.

Enjoy your weekend!

