60K mail-in ballots sent to Alachua County voters

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Election officials have started sending out mail-in ballots for the upcoming general election. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office is mailing more than 60,000 ballots to voters.

Officials say requested ballots should be delivered no later than October 10th. The deadline to request a ballot is October 24th.

Ballots must be returned no later than 7 p.m. election day. Elections officials encourage voters to mail ballots back by October 27th.

Voters can drop off completed ballots at the Supervisor of Elections office, located in Gainesville at 515 N. Main St., during normal business hours or can use the after-hours drop-box located outside of the office’s main entrance. The drop-box is open 24/7.

Drop boxes are also available at all early voting sites during early voting hours. Early voting will take place from October 19 to October 31, with locations open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. A list of early voting locations is available at VoteAlachua.com.

Voters cannot turn in mail ballots at polling places on Election Day.

