Advertisement

DeSantis announces Phase 3 re-opening plan, restrictions on restaurants lifted

“We will not be at 100 percent capacity no matter what,” Gainesville restaurant owner JD Chester said in response to the announcement.
Friday in St. Petersburg Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that limitations previously placed on restaurants and businesses due to COVID-19, will no longer be enforced.
Friday in St. Petersburg Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that limitations previously placed on restaurants and businesses due to COVID-19, will no longer be enforced.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is now entering phase three of the governor’s re-opening plan.

Friday in St. Petersburg Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that limitations previously placed on restaurants and businesses due to COVID-19, will no longer be enforced.

On March 9, Gov. DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency leading to the closure of several businesses, but now that has changed.

As part of phase three, no COVID-19 emergency order may prevent someone from working or operating a business.

The executive order DeSantis signed Friday would also over rule restrictions put into place by local municipalities.

During his announcement, he said these businesses shouldn’t have to suffer any longer.

“But now people are saying, hey even if there’s a vaccine it’s still going to take another year before you can operate appropriately and I don’t think that’s viable. I don’t think that is acceptable and so I think that this will be very very important to the industry and it also will be a recognition that they have worked as hard as anybody to create safe environments,” Gov. DeSantis said.

For restaurants, they can not be made to operate at less than 50 percent of their indoor capacity - and if a restaurant is limited to less than 100 percent of its indoor capacity by a city or county, that municipality must explain why the requirement is necessary for public health and the economic impact of the limitation.

JD Chester owns Downtown Fats, Fat Daddy’s, the Rowdy Reptile, JJ’s Tavern, and the Knockin' Boots Saloon.

He said he plans on playing it safe.

“We will not be at full capacity even though that may be possible. We already had a meeting and decided that there is no way that we were going to expose everybody to what we call standing room only. We will not be at 100 percent capacity no matter what,” Chester said.

The governor’s executive order also suspends the collection of fines and penalties associated with COVID-19.

The order will take effect immediately.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Town of Cross City runoff election results released

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two seats were up for grabs on the city council in Cross City and both winning candidates led their general election races as well.

News

Gators Insider: Florida opens season against Ole Miss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells and WCJB Staff
The Gator football team makes a long-awaited return to the field on Saturday in the SEC kickoff at Ole Miss. Florida, like all conference teams, is playing a ten-game SEC-only schedule this fall.

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Marion County Public School: 146 students, employees quarantined

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the numbers released by MCPS this week, 131 students and 15 employees are quarantined

Latest News

News

Political parties were specifically excluded from ppp loans, but democrats got at least 780 thousand dollars.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Florida democrats won't release their ppp application, but the small business administration can.former green beret and now florida congressman Michael Waltz says he and others are also pushing for the applications release.

News

Alachua County groups look to help Hurricane victims

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Victims of Hurricane Laura and Sally will get help from Alachua County but organizers are asking for donations.

News

Lorito’s Italian Kitchen re-opens after car leaves hole in store front

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
A man in his 70's was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

News

Melissa Mack found guilty on three attempted murder counts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The woman who purposely drove her vehicle head on into a gasoline tanker with her children in the car was found guilty in an Alachua County courtroom on Friday.

News

Swamp Head bringing the taste of Oktoberfest to your home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Landon Harrar
You can wear your lederhousen and bring the taste of Oktoberfest to your home this weekend.

News

Lake City Police investigate suspicious death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police Department says a body was found in the area of NW Railroad Street.