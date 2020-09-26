Advertisement

Local community food giveaway at Sante Fe High

Food giveaway SFH
Food giveaway SFH(WCJB FILE)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Alachua County were making sure people were fed on Saturday morning.

Cars lined up at Sante Fe High’s parking lot as early as 6 a.m. for a community free food giveaway.

FarmShare partnered with the Frazier Outreach Foundation and Divine Destiny International Ministries for a free food giveaway at Sante Fe High School, which is a first for the Raiders as host.

The City of Alachua Police department also donated their services by helping direct instruct traffic.

The distribution was a drive-thru event, where cars were asked to keep there windows up and trunks open as they drove up to

the food stand.

Once stopped, a masked server would put a packaged variety of canned goods, condiments, and meat in the trunk.

The co-founder of the Frazer Outreach Foundation, Celete Frazier, says her goal was to give enough food to feed almost 250

families.

" A lot of people now are picking up for two families, so and right now, with a lot of people home schooling, and kids are home all day, it’s a great need for food," said Frazier.

