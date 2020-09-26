Postgame reaction: Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts on Florida win

OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns in Saturday’s season opening win over Ole Miss. Four of his TD’s went to Kyle Pitts. The two players, along with head coach DanMullen, discussed the performance after the game. Florida accumulated 642 total yards, its most-ever against an SEC opponent.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.