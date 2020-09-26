Advertisement

Postgame reaction: Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts on Florida win

Trask-to-Pitts connection worked for four TD’s in season opener.
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WCJB) -Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns in Saturday’s season opening win over Ole Miss. Four of his TD’s went to Kyle Pitts. The two players, along with head coach DanMullen, discussed the performance after the game. Florida accumulated 642 total yards, its most-ever against an SEC opponent.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, & Kyle Pitts postgame following 51-35 Gator victory

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Sports

Florida takes season opener at OIe Miss, 51-35

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Wells
Kyle-to-Kyle connection leads Gator victory.

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 4

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Sports Overtime provides the latest scores for Week 4 of the high school football season in North Central Florida.

News

Gators Insider: Florida opens season against Ole Miss

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells and WCJB Staff
The Gator football team makes a long-awaited return to the field on Saturday in the SEC kickoff at Ole Miss. Florida, like all conference teams, is playing a ten-game SEC-only schedule this fall.

Latest News

Sports

Celtics, Bears claim Thursday victories

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Samuel stars in Trinity Catholic win.

Sports

Thursday Night Football Week 4

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Sports

Gators prep for Sunday’s opener

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
COVID-19 cases delayed start of UF season.

Sports

Gators seek run game improvement

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida faces Ole Miss defense that was middle of the road vs. run last year.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NHRA set to make return to Gainesville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Weather could have an effect on cars' performance this week.