Sheriff’s office replaces stolen medals of Virginia veteran

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WJLA) – A sheriff’s office in Virginia surprised a Vietnam veteran with an early birthday present and replaced priceless honors he thought that he would never see again.

Thomas Faleskie didn’t expect a crowd outside of the sheriff’s office on Friday. Officers and former Marines had gathered to surprise him, days shy of his 84th birthday.

“It amazes me,” Faleskie said. “In no way did I ever expect anything like this.”

They were there to give him service medals, ribbons and pilots wings, just like those that were stolen from him in a home burglary last year.

His wife, Lisa Faleskie, says not only were their valuables taken but their peace of mind as well.

“The thought of somebody being in your home and going through your things is an uneasy feeling,” she said.

Three people were charged in the burglary and detectives and former Marines were able to replace Faleskie’s awards.

“Usually that’s what you expect from a fellow Marine is total support and a bond of friendship,” Faleskie said.

Now, Faleskie can once again look at these keepsakes and remember his sacrifice for this country.

“I’m still in a state of shock because I never expected this and I still can’t believe it happened but I’m very happy,” he said.

