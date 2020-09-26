Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week 4

Buchholz drills Eastside in rivalry matchup; More teams make their season debuts
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz shut out Eastside, 54-0 in TV20′s Game of the Week Friday night at Citizens Field.  Quan Smith delivered four rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the victory.

Elsewhere, Marion County’s public schools made their season debut, as did the Columbia Tigers after a delay out of COVID-19 concerns.

Week Four H.S. Football Scores

Buchholz def. Eastside, 54-0

P.K. Younge def. Santa Fe, 20-13

Forest def. North Marion, 7-0

Dunnellon def. Lake Weir, 53-0

West Port def. Belleview, 18-17

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 28-21

Keystone Heights def. Umatilla, 35-0

Suwannee def. Bradford, 38-20

Newberry def. Taylor, 37-14

Union County def. Interlachen, 49-14

Williston def. Hamilton County, 28-26 (OT)

Eagles View Academy def. St. Francis, 58-30

Carrollwood Day def. Fort White, 42-0

Bell def. First Academy, 39-13

Branford def. Bishop Snyder, 38-6

Wildwood def. Trenton, 35-0

St. Stephens Episcopal def. Bronson, 42-24

Oak Hall def. Duval Charter, 38-6

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gators Insider: Florida opens season against Ole Miss

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Wells and WCJB Staff
The Gator football team makes a long-awaited return to the field on Saturday in the SEC kickoff at Ole Miss. Florida, like all conference teams, is playing a ten-game SEC-only schedule this fall.

Sports

Celtics, Bears claim Thursday victories

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Samuel stars in Trinity Catholic win.

Sports

Thursday Night Football Week 4

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Sports

Gators prep for Sunday’s opener

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
COVID-19 cases delayed start of UF season.

Latest News

Sports

Gators seek run game improvement

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida faces Ole Miss defense that was middle of the road vs. run last year.

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

NHRA set to make return to Gainesville

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Weather could have an effect on cars' performance this week.

Local

Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Katie Oxer

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
After a six-month hiatus, it's the season debut of the TV20 meldon law scholar athlete. Cierra Clark does the honors with a profile of a panther on the prowl.

Sports

Gatornationals preview

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
Restart of Gatornationals coming

Sports

Rebels pose threat in week one

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Kiffin effect could invigorate Rebels.