Sports Overtime Week 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz shut out Eastside, 54-0 in TV20′s Game of the Week Friday night at Citizens Field. Quan Smith delivered four rushing touchdowns in the first half to lead the victory.

Elsewhere, Marion County’s public schools made their season debut, as did the Columbia Tigers after a delay out of COVID-19 concerns.

Week Four H.S. Football Scores

Buchholz def. Eastside, 54-0

P.K. Younge def. Santa Fe, 20-13

Forest def. North Marion, 7-0

Dunnellon def. Lake Weir, 53-0

West Port def. Belleview, 18-17

Trinity Christian def. Columbia, 28-21

Keystone Heights def. Umatilla, 35-0

Suwannee def. Bradford, 38-20

Newberry def. Taylor, 37-14

Union County def. Interlachen, 49-14

Williston def. Hamilton County, 28-26 (OT)

Eagles View Academy def. St. Francis, 58-30

Carrollwood Day def. Fort White, 42-0

Bell def. First Academy, 39-13

Branford def. Bishop Snyder, 38-6

Wildwood def. Trenton, 35-0

St. Stephens Episcopal def. Bronson, 42-24

Oak Hall def. Duval Charter, 38-6

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.