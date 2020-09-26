Advertisement

Town of Cross City runoff election results released

Results of runoff election for city council
Results of runoff election for city council
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two seats were up for grabs on the city council in Cross City Friday. Both winning candidates led their general election races as well.

For seat one Kirk Marhefka defeated Judy Sumrall with 53 percent of the vote. Angela Carter won the seat two race with 56 percent of the vote over Melody Rollison.

In the previous election, J. Ryan Fulford and Tank Lee won seats three and five respectively.

Posted by Town of Cross City on Friday, September 25, 2020

