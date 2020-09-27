Advertisement

Cade museum adds extra day of being open

It will now be opened the last Sunday of every month
It will now be opened the last Sunday of every month(wcjb)
By Landon Harrar
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is slowly starting to add additional days for visitors to walk through their doors and you can get a discount during their extra day of being open.

Since the Cade museum has re-opened after being shut down in March they’ve only been able to be opened for limited hours. They’re trying to add on to that by adding the last Sunday of every month to their hours of operations.

The Cade Museum is open every Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and also for a special junior inventing night for ages 6 and up every Tuesday.

This was the first Sunday they have been open in months and are offering deals for families who dress up a certain way to match their theme.

“To encourage people to come out today we offered two dollars off for each ticket if you dressed like an alien,” said senior operations manager Gwen Blanchett. “We had quite a few people come dressed like aliens and it makes the museum look extra themed for the day.”

Families can participate in multiple arts and crafts classes including one where kids get to make space-themed slime.

There is also a full-on exhibit about the brain with hands-on activities which was just recently on display in the Smithsonian.

The theme right now at the Cade Museum is space and that will run until the end of October. The next theme planned is music. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe endorses Joe Biden

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mayor Poe endorses Joe Biden

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 30 minutes ago

Local

​Local military family honored on “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Local mom pays respect to her son and others who lost their life in combat

Local

Wilderness EMT’s train at Gainesville’s FOLC Farm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Students learned valuable skills and tactics using items you only have on you or find around you to help save lives.

Latest News

Local

Virtual Yom Kippur service held Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Yom Kippur begins Sunday

News

Food giveaway at Sante Fe

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Body of Levy County officer Found

Updated: 18 hours ago

Local

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe sends letter to Governor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mayor Poe sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis disagreeing with him lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants.

News

MAYOR POE Letter

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago