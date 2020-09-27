Cade museum adds extra day of being open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cade Museum is slowly starting to add additional days for visitors to walk through their doors and you can get a discount during their extra day of being open.

Since the Cade museum has re-opened after being shut down in March they’ve only been able to be opened for limited hours. They’re trying to add on to that by adding the last Sunday of every month to their hours of operations.

The Cade Museum is open every Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and also for a special junior inventing night for ages 6 and up every Tuesday.

This was the first Sunday they have been open in months and are offering deals for families who dress up a certain way to match their theme.

“To encourage people to come out today we offered two dollars off for each ticket if you dressed like an alien,” said senior operations manager Gwen Blanchett. “We had quite a few people come dressed like aliens and it makes the museum look extra themed for the day.”

Families can participate in multiple arts and crafts classes including one where kids get to make space-themed slime.

There is also a full-on exhibit about the brain with hands-on activities which was just recently on display in the Smithsonian.

The theme right now at the Cade Museum is space and that will run until the end of October. The next theme planned is music. Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.