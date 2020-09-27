Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe endorses Joe Biden

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe, Alachua Co. Democratic chair Cynthia Chesnut and democratic candidate for state house D-21 Kayser Enneking encouraged people to go out and vote this upcoming election.

They’re letting people know they have three ways to vote.

By mail, early voting in person, or in-person voting on Nov. 3rd which is election day.

At the press conference Mayor Poe announced his support for the Biden-Harris team this upcoming election.

“I just want to say I support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this election because they believe in Science," Poe said. "Science to tackle tough issues like climate change and the pandemic. They will stand behind the folks fighting for racial justice in our country. Probably more importantly than anything they will bring integrity and dignity back to the office of White House.”

Early voting in Alachua Co. begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct 31.

If you want to vote by mail, you must request a ballot by Oct. 24 at 5.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weekly Buzz

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Weekly Buzz

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

​Local military family honored on “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Local mom pays respect to her son and others who lost their life in combat

Local

Wilderness EMT’s train at Gainesville’s FOLC Farm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Students learned valuable skills and tactics using items you only have on you or find around you to help save lives.

Latest News

Local

Cade museum adds extra day of being open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Open every Friday and Saturday the doors will also be open the last Sunday of every month.

Local

Virtual Yom Kippur service held Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Yom Kippur begins Sunday

News

Food giveaway at Sante Fe

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Body of Levy County officer Found

Updated: 20 hours ago

Local

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe sends letter to Governor

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Mayor Poe sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis disagreeing with him lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants.

News

MAYOR POE Letter

Updated: 20 hours ago