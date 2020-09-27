Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe endorses Joe Biden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe, Alachua Co. Democratic chair Cynthia Chesnut and democratic candidate for state house D-21 Kayser Enneking encouraged people to go out and vote this upcoming election.

They’re letting people know they have three ways to vote.

By mail, early voting in person, or in-person voting on Nov. 3rd which is election day.

At the press conference Mayor Poe announced his support for the Biden-Harris team this upcoming election.

“I just want to say I support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this election because they believe in Science," Poe said. "Science to tackle tough issues like climate change and the pandemic. They will stand behind the folks fighting for racial justice in our country. Probably more importantly than anything they will bring integrity and dignity back to the office of White House.”

Early voting in Alachua Co. begins on Oct. 19 and runs through Oct 31.

If you want to vote by mail, you must request a ballot by Oct. 24 at 5.

