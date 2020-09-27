Advertisement

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe sends letter to Governor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis has allowed bars and restaurants to open at full capacity, putting the state in ‘phase three’ of COVID-19 restriction measures.

The move didn’t sit well with one North Central Florida leader.

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe sent a letter to Gov. DeSantis, asking the him to reconsider the move to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity.

Poe said with the return of students to college campuses, case numbers and positivity rates for COVID-19 are increasing.

He added easing restrictions will make the issue worse.

You can read the full letter here.

