Wilderness EMT’s train at Gainesville’s FOLC Farm

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You never know while in the wilderness when an emergency might occur which is why one Gainesville learning location is giving hands-on wilderness EMT training.

The training was all weekend at the Florida Outdoor Learning Collective Farm.

Students learned how to make splints out of objects you might find outdoors for broken bones as well as how to make a stretcher out of everyday camping items.

The idea is to teach students how to react to multiple situations knowing first responders may be far away.

“Specifically in remote environments or out in the water or even disaster situations where you don’t always have medical help nearby or supplies with you,” said FOLC farm owner and field medic Catherine Jean. “You have to improvise with what you have and brought with you.”

Students also learn how to identify nonphysical injuries such as asthma attacks, allergic reactions, or diabetic shock.

The FOLC Farm hosts multiple medic training style classes every month along with other courses with a focus on homesteading skills like canning goods and edible plant walks.

