Advertisement

Levy Co. Lieutenant’s body found in Goethe State Park

It was discovered in the Goethe Forest
It was discovered in the Goethe Forest(LCSO FB Page)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Levy Co., Fla. (WCJB) -A North-Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s office lieutenant.

According the Levy Co. Sheriff’s Office, LT Duane Dykstra died Saturday morning.

The department said Dykstra was on a hunting trip early in the morning and did not return

His body was later found in the Goethe Forest near the intersection of CR-337 and SR-121.

They don’t believe foul play was involved and the cause of his death was natural.

Dykstra served levy county for 25 years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating his death.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Local

Gainesville dentist receives award for work with special needs patients.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Dr. Timothy Garvey has spent more than 30 years working with what are considered the most difficult patients possible in the industry.

News

Local community food giveaway at Sante Fe High

Updated: 4 hours ago
A group in Alachua County were making sure people were fed on Saturday morning.

News

Alachua County Library District opening for browsing hours starting Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Library District is bringing browsing back on Monday.

Latest News

News

Sports Overtime Week 4

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

What's Trending?: Sept. 25,2020

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

60K mail-in ballots sent to Alachua County voters

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Election officials have started sending out mail-in ballots for the upcoming general election.

News

Town of Cross City runoff election results released

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Two seats were up for grabs on the city council in Cross City and both winning candidates led their general election races as well.

News

DeSantis announces Phase 3 re-opening plan, restrictions on restaurants lifted

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:11 PM EDT
|
By Julia Laude
Friday in St. Petersburg Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that limitations previously placed on restaurants and businesses due to COVID-19, will no longer be enforced

News

Gators Insider: Florida opens season against Ole Miss

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells and WCJB Staff
The Gator football team makes a long-awaited return to the field on Saturday in the SEC kickoff at Ole Miss. Florida, like all conference teams, is playing a ten-game SEC-only schedule this fall.