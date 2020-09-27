Levy Co. Lieutenant’s body found in Goethe State Park

Levy Co., Fla. (WCJB) -A North-Central Florida community is mourning the loss of a sheriff’s office lieutenant.

According the Levy Co. Sheriff’s Office, LT Duane Dykstra died Saturday morning.

The department said Dykstra was on a hunting trip early in the morning and did not return

His body was later found in the Goethe Forest near the intersection of CR-337 and SR-121.

They don’t believe foul play was involved and the cause of his death was natural.

Dykstra served levy county for 25 years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating his death.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.