​Local military family honored on “Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -“He gave the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved to do, and that was serving his country.”

Staff Sergeant John Reiners lost his life on February 13th, 2010 while overseas on tour.

“He did fast pace. He was stationed when he got out of the Fort Benning out of his AIT and boot camp. He went out of Fort Drum in New York. Then he went from the 10th Mountain Division there at Fort Drum onto Fort Carson in Colorado. He did three tours, two Iraq and one in Afghanistan. His tour to Afghanistan was his final tour,” said Ronna Jackson, Staff Sergeant Reiners mom.

“Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day” is an opportunity to recognize mothers like Jackson, honoring and remembering service members who lost their lives, like Staff Sergeant Reiners.

“It is an honor to know that the community still keeps my son’s memory alive, along with all of the Gold Star families here in the Gainesville area because it is truly all that the family wants. We don’t want our heroes ever to be forgotten. The one thing that we would ask is to say their names.”

Jackson is doing more than just saying her son’s and other service members names who lost their lives serving the country. She is helping those fighting overseas and at home, something she’s vowed to do.

“It’s a huge part of my healing and allows me to get through day-to-day to know that I’m giving back.”

This mother supports service members by sending them boxes filled with essentials, including food, clothing items, and hygiene products.

“I’m just a mom keeping, keeping a promise.”

This mom is facing an even bigger battle, ten years later, coping with the loss of her hero.

“Every day is a challenge. Some days are good, some days are bad. People say time heals. It doesn’t. As time progress, you learn to get through every day.”

It is essential to Gold Star families that their heroes are never forgotten.

“If you know of a family, pay it forward. Always remember their heroes.”

Thank you to Staff Sergeant John Reiners and all of the other service members that lost their lives serving the United States.

