Virtual Yom Kippur service held Sunday
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At sundown Sunday, Yom Kippur begins, the Jewish day of atonement.
The Congregation B’nai Israel is hosting a virtual service at 6:30 pm to begin the holiday.
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism and is a day where members of the Jewish faith repent for theirs’s and others sins.
You can watch the live stream of the service here.
