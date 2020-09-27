Advertisement

Virtual Yom Kippur service held Sunday

(WLUC)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At sundown Sunday, Yom Kippur begins, the Jewish day of atonement.

The Congregation B’nai Israel is hosting a virtual service at 6:30 pm to begin the holiday.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism and is a day where members of the Jewish faith repent for theirs’s and others sins.

You can watch the live stream of the service here.

