Virtual Yom Kippur service held Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At sundown Sunday, Yom Kippur begins, the Jewish day of atonement.

The Congregation B’nai Israel is hosting a virtual service at 6:30 pm to begin the holiday.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism and is a day where members of the Jewish faith repent for theirs’s and others sins.

You can watch the live stream of the service here.

