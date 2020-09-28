Advertisement

Duke Energy gives nearly $355,000 in grants to support Florida conservation including UF research, local museum exhibit

FL Waterway FILE
FL Waterway FILE(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Duke Energy Foundation selected 10 non-profits committed to conservation, protection, and restoration of Florida’s natural resources to award nearly $355,000 in grants.

The grants will help fund programs that conserve and restore native habitat, protect and rehabilitate wildlife, as well as preserve natural resources like waterways, and support environmental education.

“Our community partners who work to protect Florida’s natural resources and wildlife have not escaped consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Duke Energy Florida state president, Catherine Stempien. “These grants will help them to continue the good work they do every day to protect, restore, and rehabilitate our state’s environmental treasures and resources in a sustainable way.”

Greater Tallahassee/Gainesville area grants awarded:

  • University of Florida: Sportfish snook research ($25,800)
  • Florida Museum of Natural History: A new permanent exhibit, “The Story of Florida Water” ($100,000)
  • Franklin Promise Coalition: Oyster habitat creation and disaster preparedness programs ($28,000)
  • Rainbow River Conservation: Historical interpretive signage ($2,412)

Greater Orlando area grants awarded:

  • Bok Tower Gardens: Rare plant habitat restoration ($25,000)
  • Oakland Nature Preserve: Habitat restoration to support water quality and gopher tortoises ($20,100)
  • Back to Nature Wildlife: Wildlife rehabilitation ($2,500)

Tampa Bay area grants awarded:

  • Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Animal Care Fund ($100,000)
  • Tampa Bay Watch: “Bay Grasses in Classes” service-learning program ($10,000)

Statewide grant awarded:

  • Audubon Society of Florida: Bald EagThe Duke Energy Foundationle Conservation Program ($40,000)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MCSO rules woman’s death accidental

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Marion County Sheriff’s has ruled Sandra Gordon’s death as accidental.

News

LCPD identifies victim found in overpass embankment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Lake City Police Department has identified the victim of a suspicious death last Friday.

News

FHP: Lake City man reported dead after crash in Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
According to the FHP press release, a 31-year-old Lake City man was driving along County Road 131 late Sunday night when his car went left, struck a culvert, and overturned, hitting a tree.

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out local laundry fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Firefighters found the fire was burning inside a dryer unit and put it out.

Latest News

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pilates for Abdominals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some tips to get those abs working.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pilates for Abdominals

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Weekly Buzz

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Weekly Buzz

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Food giveaway at Sante Fe

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff