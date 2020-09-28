Duke Energy gives nearly $355,000 in grants to support Florida conservation including UF research, local museum exhibit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Duke Energy Foundation selected 10 non-profits committed to conservation, protection, and restoration of Florida’s natural resources to award nearly $355,000 in grants.

The grants will help fund programs that conserve and restore native habitat, protect and rehabilitate wildlife, as well as preserve natural resources like waterways, and support environmental education.

“Our community partners who work to protect Florida’s natural resources and wildlife have not escaped consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Duke Energy Florida state president, Catherine Stempien. “These grants will help them to continue the good work they do every day to protect, restore, and rehabilitate our state’s environmental treasures and resources in a sustainable way.”

Greater Tallahassee/Gainesville area grants awarded:

University of Florida: Sportfish snook research ($25,800)

Florida Museum of Natural History: A new permanent exhibit, “The Story of Florida Water” ($100,000)

Franklin Promise Coalition: Oyster habitat creation and disaster preparedness programs ($28,000)

Rainbow River Conservation: Historical interpretive signage ($2,412)

Greater Orlando area grants awarded:

Bok Tower Gardens: Rare plant habitat restoration ($25,000)

Oakland Nature Preserve: Habitat restoration to support water quality and gopher tortoises ($20,100)

Back to Nature Wildlife: Wildlife rehabilitation ($2,500)

Tampa Bay area grants awarded:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Animal Care Fund ($100,000)

Tampa Bay Watch: “Bay Grasses in Classes” service-learning program ($10,000)

Statewide grant awarded:

Audubon Society of Florida: Bald EagThe Duke Energy Foundationle Conservation Program ($40,000)

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.