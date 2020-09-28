Advertisement

Florida Gators home game day parking information

Overnight parking is not permitted and public parking is limited.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators' home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd and there are still tickets available.

Although fans are allowed inside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at 20% capacity, tailgating is not being allowed anywhere on the University of Florida campus.

Overnight parking is not permitted the night before or after the game and public parking is limited. Reserved parking lots are requiring drivers to show mobile passes for entry. RV drivers will not be allowed to park on the UF campus unless they have a gameday RV parking pass.

Three hours before kickoff, Gale Lemerand Drive from West University Avenue to Stadium Road will be closed to traffic.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

