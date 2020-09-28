Advertisement

Gainesville congregation celebrates Yom Kippur with live and virtual services

Monday marks the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur, and congregations in Gainesville held services both in person and virtually.
Monday marks the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur, and congregations in Gainesville held services both in person and virtually.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Monday marks the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur, and congregations in Gainesville held services both in person and virtually.

The Kol Simcha Messianic Congregation held services for Yom Kippur that began at Noon Monday. The services are open to attend both in person and via live stream. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest of days on the Hebrew calendar. Rabbi Antonio Arroyo says Yom Kippur is a day for reconciliation. “What I believe is (that) it’s an ordained time for us to have reconciliation with the almighty and with one another. Everyone here has contacted one another and asked for forgiveness for anything for last year.”

Those observing Yom Kippur will spend the holiday in intensive prayer and will break a day-long fast in the evening.

