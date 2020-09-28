Advertisement

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out local laundry fire

Laundry Fire
Laundry Fire(GFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a local laundry dryer fire Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., GFR crews responded to a fire at DJ Coin Laundry where smoke was reported.

Firefighters found the fire was burning inside a dryer unit and put it out.

No one was in the building at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

