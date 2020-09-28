Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out local laundry fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out a local laundry dryer fire Sunday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., GFR crews responded to a fire at DJ Coin Laundry where smoke was reported.

Firefighters found the fire was burning inside a dryer unit and put it out.

No one was in the building at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

