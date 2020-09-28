Gainesville Police investigating shooting near UF campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the University of Florida campus Saturday.

According to GPD, the shooting happened near 1000 W. University Ave.

Police said possible suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made as of now. The shooting sent one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

We’ve reached out to GPD for an update and we’ll keep you updated as we get more information.

