GPD reports four shootings over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The trend continues in Gainesville.

The Gainesville Police Department responded to four separate gun related incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, GPD arrested Cameron Morten and Jaquez McDavid after an armed disturbance on the 2100 block of NE 17th Drive. When the officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspects' vehicle, the two men fled on foot. The officers chased down Morten and McDavid to a residence on the 1900 block of NE 21st Place. The men eventually exited the home and were arrested.

Morten was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, probation violation, and resisting without violence. McDavid was charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a substance with intent to distribute, and resisting without violence.

One day later, one juvenile was shot at the Subway parking lot on W. University Avenue. While conducting crowd control at the nearby Chevron parking lot, officers heard gunshots and observed a crowd fleeing the area.

When officers arrived, they saw one victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest, while a second victim entered into a car and asked for a ride to the hospital.

Both victims were transported to UF Health Shands and are stable.

One of the juvenile suspects was apprehended by Alachua County Sheriff Office deputies, while the other juvenile suspect has not been located at this time.

According to the GPD, gun violence has more than doubled since 2019. In late July, there were 86 verified cases as fire-arm related shooting incidents.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.