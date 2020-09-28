FHP: Lake City man reported dead after crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash near the intersection of County Road 131 and SW Young Place, south of Lake City.

According to the FHP press release, a 31-year-old Lake City man was driving along County Road 131 late Sunday night when his car went left, struck a culvert, and overturned, hitting a tree.

He was not reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The man has not been named at this time.

No one else was reported in the car.

The crash is under investigation.

