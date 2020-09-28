Advertisement

FHP: Lake City man reported dead after crash in Columbia County

crash
crash(WCAX)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash near the intersection of County Road 131 and SW Young Place, south of Lake City.

According to the FHP press release, a 31-year-old Lake City man was driving along County Road 131 late Sunday night when his car went left, struck a culvert, and overturned, hitting a tree.

He was not reported to have been wearing a seatbelt.

The man has not been named at this time.

No one else was reported in the car.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out local laundry fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Firefighters found the fire was burning inside a dryer unit and put it out.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pilates for Abdominals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some tips to get those abs working.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Pilates for Abdominals

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WEEK AHEAD

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Weekly Buzz

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Weekly Buzz

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Food giveaway at Sante Fe

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff

News

Body of Levy County officer Found

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT

News

MAYOR POE Letter

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT