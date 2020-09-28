LCPD identifies victim found in overpass embankment

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has identified the victim of a suspicious death last Friday.

Mary Frances Schroeder was found by the Florida Department of Transportation employees while they were mowing the overpass embankment of NW Main Blvd where is goes over NW Railroad Street.

The 42-year-old, African-American woman is from Lake City. She was found lying in the overpass embankment at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information that they think might help in the case are encouraged to contact LCPD Investigator Gretell Bates at (386) 752-4343.

