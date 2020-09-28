Levy County Sheriff Lieutenant honored after unexpected death

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Saturday, Lieutenant Duane Dykstra was found dead in the Goethe State Forest after not returning from a hunting trip. He was honored with a procession from Gainesville to Chiefland Monday.

Sheriff Bobby McCallum confirmed foul play is not expected in Dykstra’s death. He died from a heart attack.

Lt. Dykstra was Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at LCSO.

“The Sheriff’s office family has broken and our prayers just continue to be with all of his family,” says Sheriff McCallum. "We just pray for strength and comfort and peace for them. They are a wonderful family, he was so proud of his family.”

Every member of the Sheriff’s office except for those on duty were part of the escort. McCallum says Duane will be heavily missed.

“We loved him," says McCallum. "Working with him until late Friday afternoon and then just over 12 hours later, he’s gone from us and that just tells us how fragile life is.”

Duane dykstra was 47 years old. He is survived by his wife and two children.

