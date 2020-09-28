Advertisement

MCSO rules woman’s death accidental

Sandra Gordon's body identified by authorities.
Sandra Gordon's body identified by authorities.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s office has ruled Sandra Gordon’s death as accidental.

Gordon’s body was found in late June in a retention pound behind Winn-Dixie in Belleview. According to MCSO, it was ruled accidental because of her “altered mental state from her methamphetamine consumption.”

Gordon was missing for about a week before she was found. She told a friend that she was headed to the Florida Horse Park and was never heard from again.

