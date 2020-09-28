Advertisement

The Gators reflect on season-opening win, nitpick performance

Florida 1-0 after beating Ole Miss, 51-35
By Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head coach Dan Mullen, sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam, and senior quarterback Kyle Trask addressed the media Monday following Saturday’s 51-35 win over Ole Miss in the 2020 season opener.

Trask passed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the victory as the Gators piled up 642 yards of offense, a program record against an SEC opponent.

Defensively, however, Florida allowed 613 yards to the Rebels, including seven plays of 30 yards or longer.

The Gators host South Carolina this Saturday at noon in their home opener. Attendance will be capped at 20 percent.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Dan Mullen, Kaiir Elam, and Kyle Trask self-analyze after Saturday's win

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Postgame reaction: Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts on Florida win

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
The Gators talk about their offensive explosion after beating Ole Miss.

Sports

Dan Mullen, Kyle Trask, & Kyle Pitts postgame following 51-35 Gator victory

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT

Sports

Florida takes season opener at OIe Miss, 51-35

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Kyle-to-Kyle connection leads Gator victory.

Latest News

Sports

Sports Overtime Week 4

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The Sports Overtime provides the latest scores for Week 4 of the high school football season in North Central Florida.

News

Gators Insider: Florida opens season against Ole Miss

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells and WCJB Staff
The Gator football team makes a long-awaited return to the field on Saturday in the SEC kickoff at Ole Miss. Florida, like all conference teams, is playing a ten-game SEC-only schedule this fall.

Sports

Celtics, Bears claim Thursday victories

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Samuel stars in Trinity Catholic win.

Sports

Thursday Night Football Week 4

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT

Sports

Gators prep for Sunday’s opener

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
COVID-19 cases delayed start of UF season.

Sports

Gators seek run game improvement

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Wells
Florida faces Ole Miss defense that was middle of the road vs. run last year.