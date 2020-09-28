The Gators reflect on season-opening win, nitpick performance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida head coach Dan Mullen, sophomore cornerback Kaiir Elam, and senior quarterback Kyle Trask addressed the media Monday following Saturday’s 51-35 win over Ole Miss in the 2020 season opener.

Trask passed for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the victory as the Gators piled up 642 yards of offense, a program record against an SEC opponent.

Defensively, however, Florida allowed 613 yards to the Rebels, including seven plays of 30 yards or longer.

The Gators host South Carolina this Saturday at noon in their home opener. Attendance will be capped at 20 percent.

