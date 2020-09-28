Advertisement

The week ahead: the stories you need to keep an eye on this week

Here are the stories you need to be aware of for your Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On Tuesday, the Alachua county commission will vote on a proposal to build a solar farm near the city of Archer.

The farm would be roughly 650 acres.

There is support for and against the building of the farm and the board is advised to approve the provision

--

People in Gilchrist Co. will be meeting on Tuesday with the Florida Department of Transportation to discuss a potential toll road.

The meeting is designed to share information with the community and answer questions about the proposed road.

The road would be part of the Suncoast Connector stretching from Citrus Co. to Jefferson Co. and the Florida-Georgia border.

--

The annual Cade prize award is being given out on Wednesday.

The organization plans to award $50,000 to multiple innovators who are demonstrating a creative approach to addressing everyday issues.

This year, not only will candidates from Florida be considered, but innovators in Alabama and Georgia can compete as well

--

On Friday Ft. King in Ocala is opening a new exhibit.

A new archaeology exhibit will debut, showcasing artifacts found at Ft. King

The center is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 pm.

We’ll keep you up to date on all these stories throughout the week.

