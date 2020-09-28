Advertisement

Vote for your play of the week for week four

By WCJB Staff and Kevin Wells
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to reveal the top play of the week contenders for week four.

Here are the five plays that make the cut this week:

*Damien Curtis of Buchholz makes the leaping INT along the sideline

*P.K. Yonge’s Aaron Small, Jr. throws 63 yards to Tyson Doering

*Suwannee’s Jaquez Moore TD pass to Garrison Beach

*Newberry’s Kobe Delima breaks multiple tackles en route to the end zone

*Union County’s Cortez Slocum gets the foot down for the TD catch

You can vote for your favorite by clicking on the poll below:

