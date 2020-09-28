Vote for your play of the week for week four
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to reveal the top play of the week contenders for week four.
Here are the five plays that make the cut this week:
*Damien Curtis of Buchholz makes the leaping INT along the sideline
*P.K. Yonge’s Aaron Small, Jr. throws 63 yards to Tyson Doering
*Suwannee’s Jaquez Moore TD pass to Garrison Beach
*Newberry’s Kobe Delima breaks multiple tackles en route to the end zone
*Union County’s Cortez Slocum gets the foot down for the TD catch
You can vote for your favorite by clicking on the poll below:
