WCJB EXCLUSIVE: GPD Chief Tony Jones discusses ‘Black Lives Matter’, his new policing strategy and much more

***In an exclusive sit down interview with WCJB’s Ruelle Fludd, Chief Tony Jones discusses the uptick in gun violence in the city, the ‘Black Lives Matter movement,’ defunding the police and much more. The full 30 minute interview is attached above. ***

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville has seen an uptick in gun violence in recent months.

“It’s a health concern now," said Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones.

According to the GPD, gun violence has more than doubled since 2019. In late July, there were 86 verified cases as fire-arm related shooting incidents.

Over the weekend, GPD reported four separated fun related incidents starting from Friday evening to Sunday late afternoon.

“It’s more than just a random shooting or shootings that we don’t have individuals,” said Jones. “Every time we have a shooting, of course my heart goes out to the victims but my heart goes out also to other people that have been impacted by the trauma associated with that. Particularly in some of the neighborhoods where individuals may hail from, just the thought of ‘it could be me next.’”

Jones' solution to combating the increase of gun-related crimes is community policing - an effort that city commissioners, citizens and cops all have to participate in.

According to Jones, he is planning a new enhanced community policing strategy.

“We’re gonna redistribute our personnel, we’re going to re-distribute our zones," he said, "We’re going to put the same officer in smaller beats where the community knows the officers and the officer knows the community.”

In recent months, the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has tried to shine a light on social injustice-especially. In the same vein, the ‘Blue Lives Matter’ movement has also gained supported.

“All lives matter, thats one of the first things,” Jones said when asked about about both movements. "When I see the brave men and women that put on their uniform throughout the nation and go out and say they are going to serve and protect, my heart goes out to them. But then, when I also see the citizens, everyday citizens, in the street, that are just functioning as everyday individuals my heart goes out to them also.

“If you see victims of crime, particularly deceased victims of crimes, my heart goes to them. So when I say all lives matter, I’ve seen it on both sides. All lives matter in this thing, and until we come to the table, just like you and I are doing right now and begin to discuss our particular differences and begin to come up with solutions to address whatever differences, we will have a divide.”

