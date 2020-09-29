Alachua County Commission to vote on solar farm proposal

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission will vote on a proposal to build a 650 acre solar farm near the City of Archer.

The request is for the land to be approved for a special exception for a major utility in an agricultural zoning district.

The Alachua County Planning Commission already recommended denial of the proposal by a vote of 3 to 2. According to the agenda though, city staff advise the board to approve it.

Alachua County Growth Management Department Senior Planner, Gerald Brewington, said the project would align with the counties comprehensive plan to promote and invest in renewable energy production.

“Staff has found is that this will not have adverse effects and that it is consistent with the comprehensive plan and the code, so that’s why we recommend approval,” said Brewington.

Many local residents, like Gerie Crawford, are voicing their concerns.

“These entities are going to make a decision on it and it’s going to affect our property, our families and our rights for generations to come,” said Crawford.

They say based on their research, this solar farm would bring things like a decrease in property value, rise in temperatures, sink holes and more.

Commissioners will look at both sides while making their decision at tonights meeting at 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.