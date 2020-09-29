College of Central Florida Dean appointed to statewide commission

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dr. Charles “Mac” McIntosh is now part of the statewide Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

The College of Central Florida dean of Criminal Justice and Public Service was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. He will serve an initial four-year term effective immediately.

“We are proud to have Dr. McIntosh represent our college and community,” said Dr. Mark Paugh, vice president of Academic Affairs at CF in a press release. “He exemplifies the standards of professionalism, and his experience as a practitioner and educator will be a valuable asset to this commission and the field of criminal justice.”

There are currently 19 members in the commission - each representing different fields and agencies in criminal justice.

McIntosh comes with plenty of experience. He is a former reserve officer with the Ocala Police Department, a former deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s office and a former captain with the Florida Department of Corrections. He is a current reserve deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s office.

“I am thankful for another opportunity to serve our community,” McIntosh said. “It is my goal to make sure that our officers are getting the best training available in order to give the citizens of Florida the best service available. We strive to be the role model for criminal justice in our country.”

