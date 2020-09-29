Drive-in rock concert is coming to Newberry
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Attention rock fans! Tickets are now available for a concert coming to Newberry.
City council members approved the concert request from the band Sister Hazel at Monday night’s meeting.
The Post Farm will host the drive-in concert on October 23rd.
Cars can start parking at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost between $150 - $170 for up to 4 people.
See a map of parking and purchase tickets here.
