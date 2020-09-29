Advertisement

Drive-in rock concert is coming to Newberry

Newberry Sister Hazel
Newberry Sister Hazel(Sister Hazel)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Attention rock fans! Tickets are now available for a concert coming to Newberry.

City council members approved the concert request from the band Sister Hazel at Monday night’s meeting.

The Post Farm will host the drive-in concert on October 23rd.

Cars can start parking at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost between $150 - $170 for up to 4 people.

See a map of parking and purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gilchrist County School District opens athletic events to public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Gilchrist County School District is changing how they handle sporting events.

News

OPD: Ocala police ask for information after Saturday afternoon shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
On Saturday afternoon, just after 2:30 p.m., gunshots were heard near the 800 block of NE 4th Street.

News

Alachua County Commission to vote on solar farm proposal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The Alachua County Commission will vote on a proposal to build a 650 acre solar farm near the City of Archer.

News

In Case You Missed It: Sept. 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Sept. 28th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Fatal crash in Alachua County kills pedestrian

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Marion County Monday.

News

Florida man says ’I condemn you’ before throwing bible at Marion County deputy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Burglary suspect arrested wearing just his underwear after throwing a bible at a deputy.

News

Imprisoned pastor faces multi-million dollar lawsuit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Columbia County pastor in prison faces a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

News

Bible thrower sent to jail

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

FATAL CRASH MARION COUNTY

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

CIVIL SUIT LEGUIRE

Updated: 12 hours ago