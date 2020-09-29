Fatal car crash shuts down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Expect a slight detour if you are traveling on US 441 in Alachua.

A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A, which required all southbound 441 traffic to be re-routed on to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.

However, traffic is now open at NW 188th St., just before you reach Santa Fe road traveling towards Gainesville from High Springs.

According to High Springs Police Department, once you get to 441 and 235A, you will travel south until advised otherwise by on scene law enforcement.

