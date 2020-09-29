Advertisement

Fatal car crash shuts down parts of US HWY 441 in Alachua

A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A requiring all southbound 441 traffic to be detoured to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.
A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A requiring all southbound 441 traffic to be detoured to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.(FHP Gainesville twitter)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Expect a slight detour if you are traveling on US 441 in Alachua.

A tractor trailer and a dump truck collided on US 441 and CR 235A, which required all southbound 441 traffic to be re-routed on to NW 173 street on Tuesday afternoon.

However, traffic is now open at NW 188th St., just before you reach Santa Fe road traveling towards Gainesville from High Springs.

According to High Springs Police Department, once you get to 441 and 235A, you will travel south until advised otherwise by on scene law enforcement.

