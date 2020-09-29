Fatal Crash in Alachua County Kills Pedestrian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed in Gainesville after a car drove onto the sidewalk.

State Troopers said around 7 a.m. a 58-year-old woman turned into the Harbor Cove Apartments office building.

For unknown reasons she drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a 77-year-old woman.

Inside the car were three children between the ages of six and ten.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died.

The driver was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.