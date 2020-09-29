FDOT to hold another meeting on Suncoast Connector project
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold another meeting in Gilchrist County on Tuesday to discuss the Suncoast Connector project.
A part of the proposed connector would run through the Gainesville area. The road would be part of the new stretch running from Citrus County to Jefferson County and the Florida-Georgia border.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. People can also view the meeting materials virtually. The link to those materials can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.