FDOT to hold another meeting on Suncoast Connector project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold another meeting in Gilchrist County on Tuesday to discuss the Suncoast Connector project.

A part of the proposed connector would run through the Gainesville area. The road would be part of the new stretch running from Citrus County to Jefferson County and the Florida-Georgia border.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. People can also view the meeting materials virtually. The link to those materials can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.