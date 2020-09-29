Advertisement

FDOT to hold another meeting on Suncoast Connector project

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold another meeting in Gilchrist County on Tuesday to discuss the Suncoast Connector project.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold another meeting in Gilchrist County on Tuesday to discuss the Suncoast Connector project.

A part of the proposed connector would run through the Gainesville area. The road would be part of the new stretch running from Citrus County to Jefferson County and the Florida-Georgia border.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. People can also view the meeting materials virtually. The link to those materials can be found here.

